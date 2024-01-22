Alicia Keys Shares ‘Most Beautiful’ Part Of Her New Collaboration With Athleta: ‘It’s All About Body Positivity’

Feeling confident in your own skin was at the top of Alicia Keys’ mind when working on her latest project.

The songstress and Athleta paid spokesperson just collaborated with the athletic apparel brand on a new capsule collection for 2024, and she exclusively told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the inspiration behind it.

“We’re launching the latest capsule, which is always prepared for the new year,” she shared. “It’s always been about kind of the monochromatic look to really create space, for your thoughts, for your ideas, for your vision. It’s always about softness and comfort, feeling good, you know – and it’s always about body positivity.”

Alicia added that size inclusivity was important to her during the creation process.

“The most beautiful part, I think, about the partnership is the diversity of sizing. Because I think a lot of people walk into stores, and you can’t find your style, your shape, in the store, and you can’t find yourself in the store. It feels really frustrating,” she explained.

Alicia’s Athleta collection is out now.