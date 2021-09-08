Alicia Vikander Confirms She & Michael Fassbender Welcomed A Child

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are parents!

The “Blue Bayou” actress spoke out to People and revealed that she and her husband had welcomed a baby earlier this year, though she didn’t specify when.

The 32-year-old and her 44-year-old husband are notoriously quiet about their personal life, but she did open up to the publication about motherhood and how she’s embracing it.

“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” she said. “That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

However, she declined to detail how her life has changed since becoming a mom saying, “No, I think I’ll wait with that one. I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything.”

This is the first child for the happy couple, who got married in 2017 after working on their 2014 film, “The Light Between Oceans.”

However, when they first met, the “Tomb Raider” alum has previously admitted that she barely talked to her husband when they first met.

Speaking out to Elle UK in 2018, the actress got candid about how it was in 2014, admitting the first two times they met, the connected on the dance floor — first at the Toronto International Film Festival and then at the BAFTA Awards after-party.

“The first two times we didn’t chat, we only danced,” she said.

The Swedish actress also revealed in the same interview that Michael convinced her to move away from London and to Lisbon, Portugal instead.

“When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he’d been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there,” she shared. “And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, ‘Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.'”

— Stephanie Swaim

