Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo Of Her & Robert Pattinson’s Newborn Baby

Suki Waterhouse is one proud mama! The actress and musician shared the first photo of her and longtime partner Robert Pattinson’s newborn baby on April 4.

Suki, 32, was pictured looking into the camera as she cradled her and the actor’s bundle of joy in a heart-patterned swaddle.

“Welcome to the world angel,” she wrote in her Instagram caption alongside a red heart emoji.

Neither the “Daisy Jones & The Six” star nor the “Twilight” alum have shared further details about their newest addition, including a name, sex or exact birth date. Suki’s post comes days after she and Robert, 37, were pictured pushing a stroller around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

The British starlet previously confirmed her pregnancy back in November while performing onstage at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, where she coyly referenced her growing bump underneath a shimmering mini dress.

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she teased, before opening her coat. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

Suki went on to flaunt her belly at multiple public events including the British Fashion Awards in December, where she demonstrated major red carpet maternity glam in a romantic red dress. Just weeks later, she stunned in another crimson gown for the Emmy Awards.

A slew of fans and famous friends sent well wishes in the comment section of the new mom’s latest post, with Selena Gomez, Halsey, Paris Hilton, Lily Collins and Suki’s “Daisy Jones” co-star Camila Morrone all chiming in to offer the new parents their congrats.

And others shared kind words of wisdom as well.

“Now the fun really begins,” Alyssa Milano wrote.

Suki and Robert first sparked dating reports back in 2018 and are reportedly engaged, with a source telling People that the couple is looking forward to making their union official.

“It’s important for them,” the insider shared.