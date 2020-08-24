Allan Rich, ‘Serpico’ & ‘Disclosure’ Actor, Dies At 94 (Reports)

Prolific film and television star Allan Rich has passed away at the age of 94, according to multiple outlets.

The character actor, who racked up an astounding 132 big and small screen credits in his more than a half a century in the industry, reportedly died of complications from progressive dementia at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Some of Rich’s most notable movie roles were as D.A. Tauber in “Serpico,” Robert Kitner in “Quiz Show,” Ben Heller in “Disclosure,” Judge Juttson in “Amistad.”

He also guest starred in a wide range of sitcoms and TV series over the decades, including “Night Court,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Happy Days,” “Alice,” “Chicago Hope,” “The Nanny,” “Judging Amy” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

His final role before retiring from acting was as Rabbi Twersky in Zach Braff’s 2014 film “Wish I Was Here.”

Rich began his career as a young actor in New York City in the ’40s and made his Broadway debut in 1943’s “I’ll Take The High Road.” In the ’50s, his civil rights activism landed him on Hollywood’s blacklist, and he temporarily left the world of acting for a job as a stockbroker.

He returned to acting in the 1960s and developed his own acting technique, which he wrote about in his book “A Leap From The Method.” Many of his acting students went on to have illustrious careers of their own, including Sharon Stone, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rene Russo and Alan Thicke, per Variety.