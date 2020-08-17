Sharon Stone Slams ‘Non-Mask Wearers’ As Her Sister Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Sharon Stone is slamming those who refuse to wear masks amid her sister’s difficult battle with COVID-19.

The “Basic Instinct” star revealed the news of her sister’s diagnosis on Sunday, sharing a photo of a hospital room on Instagram. Alongside the image, she wrote, “My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room.”

Stone placed blame on those who refuse to wear masks, adding, “One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy.”

Sharon elaborated on her thoughts in an Instagram video, revealing that her sister’s husband is also battling the disease: “I didn’t let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a COVID room in the same ward fighting for his life and that they stayed at home as long as they could.”

She went on to claim that the nurses taking care of her loved ones are unable to obtain COVID tests, adding, “Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested. The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that’s happening in that hospital is met with the conflict around the courthouse, where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask.”

“They keep saying that the risks are so small, and that you might not die, and that it’ll be fine,” she continued. “But I’m telling you what’s going on with my family. My grandmother died of COVID and my godmother died of COVID. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.”

She ended her video by pleading with her followers to vote for Joe Biden in the fall, saying, “The only thing that’s gonna change this is if you vote, and if you vote for Biden, and you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote, and please whatever you do, don’t vote for a killer.”

Other celebs showed their support for Stone in the comments section. Alyssa Milano wrote, “I love you. I’m sorry for your unimaginable heartache but I’m so appreciative that you made this video. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Debra Messing commented, “Oh Sharon, I am so so sorry. You have suffered so much loss. I am praying every day for your sister and brother in law to recover quickly from this insidious virus. I send you all my love.”

Stone later shared an image of sister Kelly seemingly in the hospital, writing, “Please light candles for my sister Kelly and her husband my dear friend Bruce. #wearamask.”

— by Katcy Stephan