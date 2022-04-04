Aly and AJ’s Tour Bus Caught In Crossfire Of Sacramento Shooting: ‘A Reminder To Keep Your Loved Ones Close’

Aly and AJ’s tour bus was caught in the crossfire during a mass shooting event in Sacramento, California, on Sunday.

The sister duo, whose real names are Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka, took to Twitter to reassure fans that they were okay while also giving an update on what happened.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe 🙏,” Aly and AJ began.

“Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country,” the women added.

Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe 🙏 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022

According to reports from local stations KRCA, Sacramento police believe multiple shooters were involved in a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that killed six adults and left 12 other people injured. Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.

“Officers began lifesaving measures to multiple victims on scene,” police said. “Despite these efforts, six victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The story is continuing to develop.

Aly and AJ are scheduled for a concert on April 4 in San Francisco. They also recently performed at the GRAMMY museum.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2022: Best Pics Inside The Show