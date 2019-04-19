Amanda Bynes Admitted Herself To Treatment Facility, Lawyer Tamar Arminak Reveals (EXCLUSIVE)

Amanda Bynes admitted herself to treatment facility, her lawyer Tamar Arminak revealed exclusively to Access.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent Paper Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,”Arminak shared. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

In November 2018, Amanda appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine and opened up about her breakdown and her drug use as a teenager. The very intimate interview definitely had a big effect on the “What I Like About You” star, 33, and led to her to make the decision herself to re-enter a treatment facility to focus on her health.

“Right now her day to day is really just focusing on her wellbeing. She’s exercising, yoga, she’s really focusing in on herself, which is very, very important,” Arminak continued. ” I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently.”

Amanda had also recently revealed that she was planning to return to show business after a very successful career as a child star, but now Arminak says those plans are on hiatus until Amanda is healthy again. However, the “She’s The Man” star does plan to continue on with her fashion career. Amanda has been pursuing her education at FIDM and has been living in Los Angeles.

“She just had a birthday and she was very healthy, very happy on her birthday. And she mentioned that she really looks forward to coming back to her fashion life at FIDM, her friends there and get going on this line that she’s really interested in releasing,” Arminak added. “She absolutely is still studying and she’s so amazed with FIDM because, as a school, they’ve been so supportive of her this entire time. She can’t wait to get back to the FIDM campus and be creative again.”

Amanda’s relationship with her friends and teachers at FIDM is close, too. According to Arminak, the campus has been in constant contact with Amanda while she seeks treatment so that she can return to her work and education when she leaves.

While Arminak couldn’t comment on how long Amanda will be seeking treatment, she did add that it will be until Amanda feels healthy and ready.

Amanda has been in and out of treatment facilities following her first public outburst in 2012 and a series of run-ins with the law. Her lawyer previously told Access in March that Amanda was getting treatment again.

