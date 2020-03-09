Amanda Bynes And Fiancé Paul Michael Split After 3-Week Long Engagement

Amanda Bynes first introduced Paul Michael as her fiancé less than three weeks ago, but it seems like the pair have split, according to multiple reports.

Fans first suspected the two had called it quits after Amanda appeared to delete all photos of Paul from her Instagram account.

The “What A Girl Wants” actress had first announced her engagement to fans on Instagram with a Valentine’s Day post, although she didn’t reveal the identity of her fiancé until later.

“Engaged to [the] love of my life,” Amanda captioned an Instagram photo of a large diamond ring on her ring finger, placed next to what was presumably her fiancé’s hand. In the snap, he was wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Just last month, the 33-year-old actress gushed over her love in an Instagram video. “Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé,” Amanda said at the time. “I’m so lucky,” she continued. “As you can see, he’s drop-dead gorgeous. He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

Amanda also shared that both she and Paul had been sober for over a year at the time.

Just last week, the actress shared a photo of herself and a friend celebrating sobriety as well.

“Celebrating being sober a year and two months!” the caption read. Amanda also recently took to social media to air her grievances about the costs of her medical treatment and said she wants to speak to a judge about the terms of her conservatorship.

The former child star said she’s “been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month” and there’s “no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month.” Amanda then apologized to fans for talking about her case on social media “but this is what life has come to.”