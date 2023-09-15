Blac Chyna Glows While Celebrating 1 Year Sober With Cake & Flowers

Blac Chyna is marking an important milestone in her recovery.

The reality star celebrated one year of sobriety on Sept. 14 and shared a heartfelt look at the festivities on Instagram, including a sweet photo of herself receiving a cake and flowers.

“This year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety,” she wrote in her caption, adding a note of gratitude for everyone who has offered support during this important chapter.

Chyna went on to give herself a pat on the back for her efforts, using her given name to list a few of her best qualities.

“Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend,” she added.

The 35-year-old also made sure to express her intent to give back what was given to her, offering help to anyone who has shared similar challenges with substance abuse.

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it,” she wrote.

Chyna’s self-care journey has gone beyond changing her relationship with alcohol. The social media personality also underwent a dramatic physical transformation in recent months, reversing multiple cosmetic procedures and building impressive muscle tone with strength-training workouts.

The mom of two, who shares 10-year-old son King with Tyga and daughter Dream, 6, with Rob Kardashian, previously told Access Hollywood how she intends to set an example for her little girl that plastic surgery isn’t necessary.

When asked if she’s concerned about Dream encountering the same pressure that she’s experienced when it comes to beauty standards, Chyna revealed that she’s confident the youngster is being set up for empowerment and success.

“No, I’m going to let her know that she’s beautiful and she doesn’t need that, and I’m pretty sure her dad is too,” she said.