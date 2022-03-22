Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Officially Terminated

Amanda Bynes is free after nearly nine years.

In a court hearing on Tuesday, the “She’s The Man” star’s conservatorship, which was established in 2013, was terminated, Access Hollywood has confirmed.

The 35-year-old released a statement after her request was granted to People.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” Amanda told the publication.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she concluded.

Her parents, who were overseeing the court-ordered arraignment, seem to be on board with it coming to an end.

In a statement to NBC News, attorney Tamar Arminak said her parents, Rick and Lynn Bynes, are celebrating the news.

“Lynn Bynes is very excited about the next chapter in Amanda‘s life. She could not be more proud of what Amanda has accomplished getting through the last few difficult years. Both mother and daughter I know are happy to restart a relationship that doesn’t include this conservatorship and focus on the endless possibilities available to Amanda now that the conservatorship is over,” Arminak said in a statement.

“Both Rick and Lynn have been preparing for the termination of the conservatorship for sometime. This is been a gradual process so that all parties feel comfortable that the time is right,” she added.

The “Easy A” alum’s attorney David A. Esquibias also expressed excitement over the termination news.

“I’m excited for her. She is excited. We’re all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen,” Amanda’s attorney, David A. Esquibias, told Variety ahead of the hearing.

Amanda rose to fame as a Nickelodeon star and had struggles with substance abuse. She also had a series of highly publicized arrests leading up to her conservatorship.

