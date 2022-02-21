Britney Spears To Release Tell-All Memoir As She Lands $15 Million Book Deal (Reports)

Britney Spears is set to release a tell-all memoir.

The pop icon has landed a multimillion dollar book deal with publish Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly worth $15 million, and will cover topics including the “Toxic” singer’s career, personal life, and her family, per Page Six who first reported about the deal.

The news about Spears’ tell-all memoir comes after her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her book, “Things I Should Have Said” in January.

Jamie Lynn’s book was met with major backlash from Britney, who took issue with her younger sister’s book and posted multiple scathing responses on social media.

The pop princess didn’t hold back when reacting to news in late January that her sister’s book was a national bestseller, calling Jamie Lynn “scum” for allegedly capitalizing on her conservatorship drama.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me,” Britney previously wrote on Instagram. Jamie Lynn has previously denied Britney’s claims.

Britney has been more and more vocal about her opinions on her family after she was released from her 13-year conservatorship three months ago in November.

— Stephanie Swaim