Amanda Bynes Returns To Instagram With Bold New Look

Amanda Bynes is back!

Nearly three months after the 34-year-old actress cleared out her Instagram page and rebranded it as “Matte Black Online Store,” she returned to the social media platform with a new look!

In the photo, Amanda debuted black hair with a side part and bangs. She rocked a pair of faded jeans and a yellow and black flannel over a black tee. Amanda also added her clear-rim glasses and a septum piercing in her nose, which she has worn before, to her edgy look.

Amanda disabled the comments on the post and did not add a caption, but we’re sure fans are here for her new style!

Amanda’s jet black hair was first introduced to the world after her fiancé, Paul Michael, posted a pic of the two on his Instagram account last month.

“Baby luv luv u,” he captioned the sweet pic of the pair.

This isn’t the first time Amanda has changed her style! The star graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising last year and has also kept her fashion game fresh and exciting.