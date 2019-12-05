Amanda Bynes Debuts Bright Green Hair In Rare Instagram Selfie

Bynes is back! The 33-year-old star posted a rare selfie to Instagram showing off her green-tinged hair nearly three months after her last post on the site.

“Geisha girl vibes,” Amanda captioned the post. It appears the comments for the photo have been turned off. The last photo the former Nickelodeon star posted was 11 weeks ago on September 15, which was a shot of her bare legs and feet wearing Amina Muaddi shoes.

Amanda first joined Instagram in September only five days before that bare-legged shot where she showed off an equally vibrant pink hairstyle and a septum ring.

The star doesn’t post frequently on social media and has yet to make a Twitter comeback. Amanda did share a photo from her June graduation ceremony from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandise in Los Angeles. At the time, she was reportedly living in an inpatient facility for addiction and mental health recovery.

Maybe in her next post Amanda will bring in the dancing lobsters!