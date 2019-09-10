Amanda Bynes Rocks Bright Pink Locks And Nose Ring In First Instagram Pic!

Amanda Bynes just joined Instagram!

The 33-year-old actress took to the social media platform to show off a new look. Amanda is rocking some bright pink locks along with a nose ring in the mirror selfie pic which she captioned with a kissing emoji.

She shared the news on Twitter writing, “Hey guys! I’m on Instagram now! Check me out.”

Amanda has been largely absent from the spotlight. In June, she shared a photo of herself with a friend donning a cap and gown, to announce that she just graduated from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

The former child star did an interview with Paper magazine back in November 2018 where she got honest about how becoming famous at a young age affected her life but she’s ready to move on.

“I have no fear of the future. I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here,” Amanda told the magazine.

She added that she’s open to making an acting comeback, so maybe an Instagram announcement of a new project could be in the works!

