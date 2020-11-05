Amanda Kloots Marks 4 Months Without Husband Nick Cordero: ‘Hope You Visit Us In Our Dreams’

Gone, but never forgotten.

Amanda Kloots marked the tragic four-month anniversary of Nick Cordero’s passing on Nov. 5 by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, along with a bittersweet photo of the couple and their son, Elvis.

“This was one year ago,” she wrote. “I really miss my person. Today is 4 months without you Nick. Elvis and I play your music every day, we kiss your photograph every night and hope you visit us in our dreams. We love and miss you honey.”

The Broadway star died on July 5 at the age of 41 following complications from coronavirus. Following his diagnosis with COVID-19, the Tony-nominated actor spent 13 weeks in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles prior to his death.

Last month, Kloots revealed the beautiful vase that she and her baby boy made using his ashes. “Elvis and I put our handprints into the clay before it was fired and then she glazed the vase and added the heart design,” she explained. “I intend to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it.”

She also opened to PEOPLE magazine about how her toddler helps ease her grief. “Thank god I have a little piece of my husband,” she said. “Anytime I’m sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I’m instantly transported into a different mood.”

She added, “He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that’s very much Nick. We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too.”

— Gabi Duncan