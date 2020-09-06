Amanda Kloots Pens Emotional Tribute To Nick Cordero Marking Two Months Since Passing

Amanda Kloots gave a personal update on her healing process after losing her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 back in July.

“You’ve been gone two months today,” she wrote on an Instagram. “There isn’t a day I haven’t missed you, cried for you and wished I could go back in time.”

The Tony-award nominee died on July 5th at 41-years-old following a lengthy battle with coronavirus. Nick had been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for over 90 days.

Amanda has been keeping busy and trying to stay positive in the aftermath of her loss. In the last week of July, she and 1-year-old son Elvis had moved into a new house that was purchased before the Broadway star’s death.

“I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard,” she wrote. “But I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong. I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now.

The fitness instructor also finished a project near and dear to her heart: completing one of Nick’s unfinished songs, “Not Far Away.”

On her Instagram account, Amanda revealed that Nick started the song and wrote it about losing his father. “I finished the lyrics and am singing about losing him. I recorded it last week, singing a duet with Nick for the first time,” Amanda said. “The process of writing, singing and recording Not Far Away has been incredibly therapeutic for me. Listening it to has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days. I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too.”

Amanda said that renowned musical director Rickey Minor, who’s previously worked with artists like Whitney Houston and Rihanna, collaborated with Lenny Wee to combine her voice with Nick’s, adding orchestrations to complete the track.

Amanda released the song on Thursday (September 3), which would have been their third wedding anniversary. Alongside the song, she flipped through photos from their wedding book.