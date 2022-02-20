Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

The monarch received her diagnosis on Sunday and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms,” according to a short statement from Buckingham Palace.

Her majesty “is expected to continue light duties” in the coming days and “will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement concluded.

The 95-year-old is the latest royal to contract the virus.

Prince Charles, 73, and his wife, Duchess Camilla, 74, both tested positive recently. The Queen had met with her eldest son on Feb. 8, two days before his diagnosis. She was reportedly being monitored afterward but did not experience symptoms.

Earlier this week, she held a maskless, in-person meeting with two military officials inside Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty is believed to be fully vaccinated. The Palace previously announced in January 2021 that she received her first shot but did not confirm further doses.

Charles and Camilla have each received two doses and their respective boosters.

The Prince of Wales’ most recent bout with Covid was his second – he first tested positive back in March 2020.

Following the Queen’s health update on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted well wishes on behalf of him and the British people.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health,” he wrote.

— Erin Biglow