Amanda Kloots Sings With Nick Cordero In His Unfinished Song ‘Not Far Away’: Hear It!

Amanda Kloots gave a special anniversary gift to her late husband, Nick Cordero – a finished recording of his song, “Not Far Away.” Nick had recorded the song, but it was unfinished. Amanda decided to complete the song, adding lyrics and finishing the song, as one final thing that they would share.

On her Instagram account, Amanda revealed that Nick started the song and wrote it about losing his father. “I finished the lyrics and am singing about losing him. I recorded it last week, singing a duet with Nick for the first time,” Amanda said. “The process of writing, singing and recording Not Far Away has been incredibly therapeutic for me. Listening it to has made me feel closer to him, giving me a lot of comfort these last few days. I hope that if you’ve experienced loss it will help you too.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CErVa7_AemH/?utm_source=ig_embed

Amanda released the song on Thursday (September 3), which would have been their third wedding anniversary. Alongside the song, she flipped through photos from their wedding book.

“The song is playing in this video. Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day ‘it was now available to download.’ I fully understand why now having released the song today. It’s your heart and soul for the world to hear. Please enjoy our duet, Not Far Way, now available for download,” Amanda captioned below the video on Instagram.

It was a touching additional farewell, following Nick’s passing in early July from COVID-19.

PHOTOS: Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots: Sweet Photos