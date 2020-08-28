Amanda Kloots Completes Nick Cordero’s Unfinished Song: ‘I Got To Sing With Nick!’

Amanda Kloots is keeping late husband Nick Cordero’s memory alive in a meaningful way.

“Tonight I got to work with musical legend Rickey Minor on a very special song, a Nick Cordero original,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Nick wrote a song about his losing and missing his father, called Not Far Away,” she continued. “He posted it on Instagram, but only wrote one verse and chorus. Our friend Maddox had the idea for me to write the second verse and then sing a duet with Nick.”

She shared that Rickey Minor, who’s previously worked with artists like Whitney Houston and Rihanna, collaborated with Lenny Wee to combine her voice with Nick’s, adding orchestrations to complete the track.

“This was one special night… I got to sing with Nick! It was hard living up to my husbands vocals but I closed my eyes and pretended we were onstage singing this song together,” she shared. “I cried a lot, but Rickey guided me through it every step of the way. I’m so grateful that I’ll have this song always and that Elvis will too.”

The new song isn’t the only musical memory of the late Broadway star that Amanda is sharing with the world. Last month, she announced that Nick’s one-man-show would be released on September 17, which would have been Nick’s 42nd birthday.

Nick passed away on July 5 after a 95-day battle with the coronavirus. He and Amanda shared a son, 1-year-old Elvis.

Earlier this week, Amanda opened up about how much she misses waking up next to her husband, sharing a photo Nick took next to her. “I found this on Nicks phone. I don’t remember him taking this picture but know exactly where we are here. I really miss sleeping next to him, cuddling into his shoulder and having someone to hold.”

— by Katcy Stephan