Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Secretly Welcome Baby Boy

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski and have welcomed their second child!

The couple shared the news in a statement to INARA and War Child USA along with a photo of their newborn baby boy.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally effected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives”, They said “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star,” the statement read.

Their new bundle of joy joins the couple’s 3-year-old Nina. Amanda and Thomas were married in March 2017 when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

The “Mean Girls” star opened up having help from her mom during quarantine in an interview with John Molner for his YouTube series, “Molner’s Table,” “My mom lives with us — she’s our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am.”

Adding, “When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we’re still sleeping it’s great, ’cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early.”

The family have been living together in upstate New York during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress spoke about having another child in August 2019, “If it happens to you, you just make it work. I want to get pregnant again, but I’m not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it’s so hard to plan,” she told People.