Meghan Trainor Explains How Son Riley Inspired Her New Song ‘To The Moon’

Meghan Trainor’s new album “Timeless” is filled with gems that have messages of loving yourself, but she was inspired by her first son Riley for one special song.

The singer shared with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover how the song “To The Moon” originated from her 3-year-old’s love for space.

“The song itself ‘To The Moon’ my son Riley he loves rocket ships and outer space and astronauts and he has this rug in his bathroom, I decorated everything to be like outer space,” she shared, adding, “He has this rug that says, ‘To The Moon’ and I always say, ‘I love you to the moon and back’ and my mom says that to me.”

The music video also has special cameos from Riley and from Meghan’s husband Daryl Sabara.

Her sixth studio album, which drops on June 7, is followed by her “Timeless” tour with Natasha Bedingfield which kicks off in September. She’s getting ready to bring her two sons along for the tour. The “All About Tat Bass” singer shared that she’s getting some advice from a group text filled with famous moms who have their kids on the road with them.

“They’ve given me the best advice on how to bring my kids along. The best advice I got was, ‘Ask your bus driver if you can drill in the crib into the bus,’” Meghan said. “There’s so many moms on there and I know Whitney Cummings is on there, Jordin Sparks, Natasha Bedingfield, and so many more that I can’t remember right now.”

While singing is Meghan’s passion, filling “American Idol” judge Katy Perry’s seat could be in her future.

“That is my dream job, please, I’ve been going everywhere being like, ‘Hi American Idol. Choose me to be a coach please or judge. I will be the best and give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please choose me, pick me, love me,” she said.

Meghan’s new album “Timeless,” which features her new single “Been Like This” featuring T-Pain, comes out on June 7.

