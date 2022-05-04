Amber Heard Takes The Stand In Johnny Depp Trial: ‘This Is The Most Painful & Difficult Thing’

Amber Heard is sharing her side of the story.

On Wednesday, the “Aquaman” actress took the stand to begin defending herself the defamation trial stemming from a lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

“I am here because my ex-husband is suing me,” Heard said in her opening remarks, referring to Depp.

Adding, “I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

The 36-year-old went on to note that this is the most “painful and difficult” thing she’s ever gone through.

Heard’s testimony comes after Depp and his legal team shared his version of events over the past three weeks in court, claiming that Heard was allegedly abusive and manipulative toward Depp.

Depp is suing his former wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. In the article, Heard alleges she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The article did not mention Depp by name, but he believes it was clear that she was referring to him since she requested a temporary domestic violence restraining order shortly after the two began their divorce proceedings in 2016.

During Depp’s first day testifying, he said Heard’s domestic abuse allegations are “heinous and disturbing,” sharing, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”

But during opening statements of the trial three weeks ago, Heard’s attorneys said evidence will show that she suffered domestic abuse by Depp that “took many forms.”