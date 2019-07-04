‘American Idol’ Alum Phillip Phillips And Wife Hannah Are Expecting Their First Child Together

And a baby makes three!

The “American Idol” Season 11 winner revealed that he and his wife Hannah have a little one on the way.

“Phillip and Hannah sittin’ in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriages this fall!,” he wrote next to a photo where he and his wife lay next to a onesie that reads, “Gentleman.”

Hannah also posted about the happy news writing, “We’ve been keeping a secret this year. New little guy coming in a few months.”

The news comes as the musician is on tour, which he posted about a week before his exciting announcement.

“Happy Friday!! It’s been a quiet summer so far writing some new music but I’m looking forward to getting out on the road for a few shows soon to get loud! My July 5th show is a special duo set 🎸🎸And the rest of the shows will be with my crazy talented band. Looking forward to getting back in the saddle – see you soon!” he wrote.

This will be the first child for the couple, who got married in October 2015.

They seem super happy and post about their relationship a lot on social media.

“You make all things good. Broken noses, puppy kisses, and every funny word in between. I’d only want to do it with you,” Hannah wrote on Valentine’s Day.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim