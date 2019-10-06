‘American Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Have Tied The Knot!

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are married!

The “American Idol” alums, who met during their time on season 16 of the hit show, got hitched on Saturday. The lovebirds exchanged their vows in front of 100 guests at a venue in Garrison, Texas, according to PEOPLE.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” the blushing bride told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. “We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season.”

The 19-year-old singer was the picture of perfection in a curve-hugging lace gown as she walked down the aisle. Meanwhile, Cade kept it classic by donning a black suit.

One of the sweet couple’s dear pals, Jeremy Vuolo, who is the hubby of “Counting On” star Jinger Duggar, married the duo, per PEOPLE.

“We’re both excited to make such a serious and holy commitment before the Lord, with our friends and family there to support us and celebrate,” Gabby told the mag. “Becoming one family has been the thing we’ve looked forward to most.”

Cade, 26, got down on one knee back in March during a special trip to Los Angeles. The musician booked a room at the same hotel where they first met while filming “Idol.”

Before the two got their pics taken for a friend’s portfolio, Cade asked the big question in the exact room where they first locked eyes with one another.

“Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride. Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner,” Cade wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement.

Congrats to the happy couple!