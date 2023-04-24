‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Weigh In On Top 12

“American Idol” has its Top 12 and the judges believe this is the best group yet!

On Monday, eight contestants were eliminated live from the hit reality singing competition show, leaving 12 contestants in the running for the “Idol” title.

Although Luke Bryan told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans that he thinks they have a “well-rounded top 12” he revealed which contestants have surprised him.

“I think Collin Stough really showed his potential and his range. I mean Iam Tongi is just like ‘American Idol.’ Like fine wine,” he said.

As the competition gets narrower, Lionel Richie is having a hard time picking favorites.

“Across the board for us to vote right now, we didn’t want to do it. I am so glad America is voting because we have truthfully in our head about 10,” he said.

Given all the talent this season, Katy Perry is asking fans for one thing “vote.”

“Everybody is super passionate online and that’s how it should be, but at the end of the day, it’s going to go to one person,” she told Access. “You know what, if you’re passionate, use that passion and vote for who you want.”

Monday night’s show was exciting for many reasons, it was also live.

“I like them when we go live,” host Ryan Seacrest told Access. “There’s an energy for all of us, for the judges, myself. You can’t replicate it. And also, in that moment before a contestant finds out their fate, you look them in the eye, you can feel the nerves and the anticipation and their heart pounding and then they get the news of the night.”

But with live shows comes added pressure!

“That’s stressful out there,” Luke said before admitting how fun the live shows can be. “It feels really energetic. It’s like you got tossed into an amusement park ride.”

“American Idol” in on ABC Sundays & Monday nights at 8/7c.

– Emely Navarro