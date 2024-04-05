Pat Sajak Tapes Final Episode Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’: When To Watch

Pat Sajak is giving “Wheel of Fortune” a final spin.

The iconic TV host taped his last episode of the long-running game show on April 5, Access Hollywood has learned. According to multiple outlets including TVLine, who was first to report the news, fans will be able to bid Sajak a fond farewell when the Season 41 finale airs on June 7.

Sajak, 77, previously announced his retirement in a social media statement last summer, telling fans that his “time has come” to step down from “Wheel.”

Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

“I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” he wrote in part at the time.

Ryan Seacrest was tapped as Sajak’s successor within weeks and the “American Idol” host shared his gratitude to take over such an iconic gig.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest may have some big shoes to fill, but Sajak hinted years ago that he hadn’t given the notion of a replacement much thought.

Paparazzi caught up with Sajak on a dinner outing with his daughter Maggie and longtime “Wheel” co-host Vanna White back in 2020, where he admitted he didn’t have anyone in mind to take over his role.

“Once I’m gone, I don’t care who takes the reins,” he teased at the time.

Sajak served as “Wheel” emcee since 1983 and won three Daytime Emmys for his work. As for his longtime on-screen partner, White finalized a new contract last fall that will see her back on “Wheel” through 2026. She and Seacrest are set to make their on-air debut together when Season 42 premieres in the fall.