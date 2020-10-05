‘American Idol’ Star Casey Goode’s Newborn Baby Positive For COVID-19

“American Idol” star Casey Goode and husband Alex’s newborn son Max has tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed on Instagram Sunday.
“Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week,” the singer wrote on Instagram.
The 32-year-old shared that she’s in “total shock” over her baby contracting the virus and being quarantined in the hospital.
“I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU. They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet,” she added.
But the singer also known as Quigley is staying hopeful that her family gets through the virus quickly, “Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here…”
Max was born in September after Casey went into labor at 37 weeks pregnant, shortly after she found out that she had cholestasis and preeclampsia.
She opened up about her labor and delivery in a detailed post writing, “I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up. My OB got into the room and immediately had to vacuum him out.”
“It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU,” Casey wrote.
After 8 days in the NICU, Max got to go home with his parents but sadly was only home for less than a week before testing positive for COVID-19.
Feel better soon Max!