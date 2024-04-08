Suki Waterhouse Says Time Postpartum Has Been ‘Humbling’ After Welcoming Child With Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is getting candid about her postpartum life.

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star is giving her followers a glimpse at her postpartum recovery after welcoming her first child with Robert Pattinson.

The 32-year-old shared a post on Instagram on Monday showing off her body in some mirror selfies, where she rocks a cardigan over her bra and underwear.

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones,” the caption reads in part.

She also shared gratitude for her body after welcoming her bundle of joy.

“I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. ootd: @fridamom pants!” the post conludes.

The post comes just three days after she shared the first image of her newborn, though she has kept her little one’s name, gender and date of birth private..

Suki and Robert were first linked back in 2018 and are now reportedly engaged. A source tells People, the couple is looking forward to making their union official.

“It’s important for them,” the insider shared.