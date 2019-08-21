‘American Idol’s’ OG Judges Will Reunite On Kelly Clarkson’s New Talk Show

Talk about an epic reunion!

Former “American Idol” judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will be reuniting with the show’s first champ, Kelly Clarkson, on her highly-anticipated talk show, Access Hollywood confirms.

“We just talked about that earlier. With Paula and Randy. Yeah, the three of us,” the 59-year-old media mogul told reporters at the “America’s Got Talent” taping on Tuesday, per Us Weekly.

Adding, “Could be the three of us. The last time I saw Kelly, she came when I got that star last year. Yeah … that meant a lot to me, you know, because, you know, she and I started the show.”

The “Broken & Beautiful” songstress, whose talk show is set to debut on September 9, quickly rose to stardom after she won the first season of the hit singing competition back in 2002.

While chatting with reporters, Simon also praised the 37-year-old star for all of her success since appearing on “Idol” 17 years ago.

“Just seeing how she’s done as an artist and now how she’s progressed on TV, not everyone’s like this by the way,” Simon said of Kelly, per multiple reports.

“She is the most loyal, nice person, I mean genuinely, she is how she is off-camera as she is on-camera,” Simon continued. “She doesn’t need to be told what to do, she knows exactly what she’s doing. And she’s a great person. She’s real, sweet, funny, a great girl. We’re lucky we found Kelly on the first season of ‘Idol.’ I don’t think I would be standing here today.”

Simon isn’t the only one pumped about Kelly’s new gig!

The music icon recently gave a behind-the-scenes tour of the new set of her daytime show to fans, and she seemed super excited about her new workspace.

“Look at it! Don’t you want to come here?” she asked her fans on Instagram. “Doesn’t this feel like home?”

“It’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show!” I have a show,” she added, pointing to a neon sign lit up with the title. “They ran out of everyone [else] to ask … Hope I don’t suck!”