American Music Awards 2019: Everything You Need To Know & What To Expect

The 2019 American Music Awards is ready to hit all the high notes!
Music’s top artists will celebrate the industry’s best and brightest at this year’s event on Nov. 24, hosted by Ciara.
The “Level Up” singer told Access Hollywood at the AMAs red carpet rollout earlier this week that husband Russell Wilson has offered “good nuggets of support and encouragement” ahead of her emcee duties. Though the NFL quarterback will be busy leading the Seattle Seahawks on the field, Ciara shared that she’s hoping for “good vibes” for both of them.
As for the star-studded nominations list, Post Malone leads with seven total nods, topping Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, who each nabbed six. Taylor Swift is up for five and will also receive the Artist of the Decade Award, presented by Carole King. If the “Lover” songstress wins in just one of her categories she’ll tie with Michael Jackson for most AMAs ever; two wins will break the late icon’s record.
The pop superstar’s anticipated performance has already been making headlines. Taylor previously revealed that Big Machine Records had allegedly prevented her from using older songs in a planned live medley of her greatest hits, a claim which has gotten pushback from the label.
She’s not the only music A-lister set to take the stage. Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez will deliver her first televised performance in two years, belting her latest hits “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” The 27-year-old recently announced that her first studio album in four years will drop on Jan. 10, 2020. Cover art and an official title are yet to come.
Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Thett, Shania Twain and Billie Eilish are also expected to round out the performance lineup.
Presenters were announced on Nov. 21 and include Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter, Chadwick Boseman, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pete Wentz, Rivers Cuomo, Regina King, Kane Brown, Dan Levy, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Misty Copeland, Michael Ealy, Jharrel Jerome, Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Platt and Katherine Langford.
The 2019 American Music Awards will broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC and streamed through the ABC app.
Fans can make their voices heard, too. Cast a ballot for your favorite artists in every category at www.theamas.com/vote, and check out the full nominations list below:
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Tour of the Year
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”
Favorite Song – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit”
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
