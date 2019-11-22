American Music Awards 2019: Everything You Need To Know & What To Expect

The 2019 American Music Awards is ready to hit all the high notes!

Music’s top artists will celebrate the industry’s best and brightest at this year’s event on Nov. 24, hosted by Ciara.

The “Level Up” singer told Access Hollywood at the AMAs red carpet rollout earlier this week that husband Russell Wilson has offered “good nuggets of support and encouragement” ahead of her emcee duties. Though the NFL quarterback will be busy leading the Seattle Seahawks on the field, Ciara shared that she’s hoping for “good vibes” for both of them.

WATCH: Ciara’s Son Future Zahir Breaks Out Mind-Blowing Dance Moves At Russell Wilson’s NFL Game

As for the star-studded nominations list, Post Malone leads with seven total nods, topping Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, who each nabbed six. Taylor Swift is up for five and will also receive the Artist of the Decade Award, presented by Carole King. If the “Lover” songstress wins in just one of her categories she’ll tie with Michael Jackson for most AMAs ever; two wins will break the late icon’s record.

The pop superstar’s anticipated performance has already been making headlines. Taylor previously revealed that Big Machine Records had allegedly prevented her from using older songs in a planned live medley of her greatest hits, a claim which has gotten pushback from the label.

WATCH: Scooter Braun Pleads For A Conversation With Taylor Swift After Getting Death Threats

She’s not the only music A-lister set to take the stage. Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez will deliver her first televised performance in two years, belting her latest hits “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” The 27-year-old recently announced that her first studio album in four years will drop on Jan. 10, 2020. Cover art and an official title are yet to come.

Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Thett, Shania Twain and Billie Eilish are also expected to round out the performance lineup.

Presenters were announced on Nov. 21 and include Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter, Chadwick Boseman, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pete Wentz, Rivers Cuomo, Regina King, Kane Brown, Dan Levy, Paula Abdul, Heidi Klum, Misty Copeland, Michael Ealy, Jharrel Jerome, Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Platt and Katherine Langford.

The 2019 American Music Awards will broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC and streamed through the ABC app.

Fans can make their voices heard, too. Cast a ballot for your favorite artists in every category at www.theamas.com/vote, and check out the full nominations list below:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

Favorite Song – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack

“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

— Erin Biglow