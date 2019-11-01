Selena Gomez Will Perform On TV For The First Time In 2 Years At 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is back!

The pop princess will hit the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards, marking her first televised performance in two years. ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced the news on Instagram and in a press release on Nov. 1, reminding fans that Selena is already an AMA veteran and winner. In 2016, she took home Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist honors and previously performed at the 2014, 2015 and 2017 shows.

Sel’s return comes on the heels of her back-to-back new singles, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” which she dropped in late October. In addition to making their world television premiere at the AMAs, the tracks will also be included on Selena’s as-yet-untitled upcoming album – her first since 2015’s “Revival.” The singer has had a string of hit singles in the interim, including “Wolves” with Marshmello, “Back to You” and more.

Selena will be in good company for her latest AMA appearance.

WATCH: Selena Gomez Praises Taylor Swift As Her ‘Ride Or Die’ Bestie: ‘I’m On Your Side For Life’

The 27-year-old’s bestie and fellow superstar Taylor Swift is also slated for the annual event, where she’ll accept the Artist of the Decade award and deliver a performance highlighting top hits from throughout her career.

Post Malone leads the 2019 AMA nominations list with seven total nods. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish nabbed six each, while Taylor and Lil Nas X are both up for five.

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

— Erin Biglow