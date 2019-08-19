‘America’s Got Talent’s’ The Clairvoyants To Bring The Holiday Magic With Christmas Tour (Exclusive)

For fans of “America’s Got Talent,” the 2019 holiday season is sure to be a magical one!

Austrian mentalist duo The Clairvoyants, who made it to the final round of the competition show’s 11th season, are gearing up for a Christmas tour, Access can exclusively confirm.

“We cannot wait to celebrate the most magical time of the year with our audience,” Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass shared. “We will spend an unforgettable evening together. Get ready to experience the miracle of Christmas in your hearts and minds.”

America first fell in love with Thommy and Amélie in 2016 when they competed on “AGT,” ultimately placing second to singer Grace VanderWaal. Earlier this year, they returned for “AGT: The Champions” and astonished the judges with their mind-boggling insights into their romantic preferences.

Now, Thommy and Amélie are preparing to take their holiday-themed spectacular across the country and will kick things off on Nov. 22 in Robinsonville, Miss.

Check out The Clairvoyant’s full list of holiday tour dates, all of which are now on sale, below.

Nov. 22 – Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino – Robinsonville, Miss.

Nov. 33 – IP Casino – Biloxi, Miss.

Nov. 26 – Marvyn’s Magic Theater – La Quinta, Calif.

Nov. 30 – Montbleu Resort and Casino – Stateline, Nev.

Dec. 7 – Spirit Mountain Casino – Grand Ronde, Ore.

Dec. 8 – Snoqualmie Casino – Snoqualmie, Wash.

Dec. 13 – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort – Riverside, Iowa

Dec. 14 – Parx Casino – Bensalem, Penn.

Dec. 20 – Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, W. Va.

Dec. 21 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, Conn.