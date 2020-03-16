Amy Adams (Finally) Joins Instagram For A Good Cause With Jennifer Garner

Amy Adams is on Instagram now!

The “Arrival” actress joined the social media platform on Monday to promote a bighearted cause.

“Hi Instagram! I’ve decided to finally join to shine a spotlight on kids across the country who need our help and support during this difficult time,” Amy captioned alongside a video she posted. “My friend @jennifer.garner and I are launching @SAVEWITHSTORIES – a spot to watch your favorite celebrities read your favorite children’s books.”

“We are galvanizing as a community to support a new fund for a combined effort between SAVE THE CHILDREN and Share Our Strength’s NO KID HUNGRY (and a big thank you to our founding publisher, Scholastic♥️),” the actress added. “THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help!”

Amy continued, “These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom.”

The “Enchanted” star read “Dinosaur Princess” in her video, a story by Amy’s daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo and illustrated by Adams’ husband Darren Le Gallo.

Jennifer Garner appeared in a video on the Save with Stories Instagram and read, “The Three Little Fish and the Big Bad Shark” by Ken Geist, illustrated by Julia Gorton.

At the time of this writing, Amy’s account has already amassed 64,000 followers and continues to grow! She encouraged her new followers to donate to the cause and concluded her caption, “If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help.”

Hey, that’s one way to join Instagram for a sweet reason.