Amy Duggar & Hubby Dillon King Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Amy Duggar King is going to be a mama!

Amy and her hubby Dillon King are expecting their first kiddo together. The sweet pair both took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting baby news.

“BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!!” the 32-year-old reality star wrote alongside a pic of the pair holding balloons that spell out the word “BABY.”

“Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!” Amy added in her caption.

Dillion echoed his wife’s excitement on his own Instagram account, writing, “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents.”

The lovebirds, who tied the knot back in 2015, recently confessed to PEOPLE that they are both super excited and a little nervous to become parents.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon admitted to the mag.

But Amy just can’t wait for motherhood, telling People, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait!”

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!