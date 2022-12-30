Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Making Out On Miami Vacation

Seems like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong.

The “Good Morning America” cohosts whose romance was revealed in November were just spotted packing on the PDA while in Miami, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The couple weren’t being shy about their feelings for one another, according to the report. They were reportedly kissing in front of people. Amy was also seen clutching T.J.’s arm while they took a walk on a pier.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation https://t.co/UNh6lB0CVo pic.twitter.com/dcFrIEwdCR — Page Six (@PageSix) December 30, 2022

Amy looked casual wearing a black halter top and leopard-print skirt and TJ wore a white T-shirt and khaki pants. They enjoyed some cocktails and snacks together while enjoying the water views and even shared a few kisses during the date, Page Six reports.

They returned to New York the next day ahead of New Years. They’re outing together marks the first time that the couple have been seen together since T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig.

The 45-year-old filed the paperwork to end their marriage on December 28 in New York City after 12 years of marriage, according to multiple published reports.

The reported filing comes nearly one month after news first broke about his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor.

Amy has reportedly also moved out of her home that she shares with actor Andrew Shue.

After news first broke of their reported romance on November 30th, the pair sat side by side on “GMA 3: What You Need To Know” on December 1st but did not address the situation at the time.

The following day, they were back on “GMA 3” and didn’t address the rumors head on but did seem to poke fun at their current situation.

By December 5th, it was announced that Amy and T.J. were temporarily taken off the air as their colleagues filled in for them and an internal investigation was underway by ABC.

