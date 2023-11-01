Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes To Break Silence In New Podcast 1 Year After ‘GMA’ Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to break their silence.

More than a year after the former “Good Morning America” hosts left ABC News amid the flurry surrounding their relationship, the pair announced a joint venture in which they plan to speak publicly for the first time.

“How’s this for Instagram official? #silentnomore,” a joint social media post read on Nov. 1, featuring a photo of Amy and T.J. beaming while locked in a loving embrace.

The caption went on to reveal that iHeartRadio’s “Amy & T.J.” will premiere on Dec. 5.

A press release teased that “nothing is off limits” in the weekly podcast, where the couple will “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between” in an “informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic” manner.

Amy and T.J. exited “GMA3” and its network in late 2022 following an internal investigation that was launched when tabloid photos surfaced showing the anchors engaged in a romantic relationship.

The media personalities were both recently separated from their respective spouses at the time and have appeared to be going strong while maintaining a low profile in the ensuing months.

In August, they returned to social media to share identical photos of their running shoes in honor of the New York City marathon.