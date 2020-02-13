Amy Roloff Moves Out Of Her Ex’s House And Thanks Fiancé Chris Marek For Supporting Her

Little people, big changes! “Little People, Big World” star Amy shared on Instagram that she is in the process of moving out of the farmhouse that she and now ex-husband Matt shared for nearly three decades.

“This car of mine #fordescape I love and has been great, and still is, in helping me move and so much more!” the 55-year-old captioned the photo of her dog and boxes in the back of her car. “Its (sic) so doing its job hauling all the things I’m taking from the farm house to my new house. And it’s back and forth and back and forth.”

Amy also shared some of the emotional memories that came up when she was moving out of her former house. “I’m going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids. And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging.”

Despite the sadness, Amy is looking forward to starting the next chapter in her life alongside her fiancée Chris Marek. “Sometimes I don’t know whether to jump up and yell ‘Hooray’ or cry. I do know I feel relieved. More adventures to explore, plan for all the while being grateful Chris is by my side rooting for me and helping so much.”

The trailer for the new season of “Little People, Big World” was released by People on Wednesday, and others in the Roloff family have gone through a lot of changes since viewers last saw them. The trailer began by telling Amy and her now ex-husband Matt Roloff’s love story. The couple had been together for 32 years, but after years of tension the couple decided they were no longer happy in their marriage.

“We thought we’d grow old together on this farm, but plans changed,” Amy said. The two officially divorced in 2016 after 28 years of marriage.

Fortunately for the ex-couple, they both have since found happiness with other people. Amy has Chris, and Matt is now dating his farm manager Caryn Chandler.

As for the rest of the family, Matt and Amy are determined not to let their relationship anyone else. “Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things,” Amy shared. “It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

Tune in on March 31st for the next season of “Little People, Big World.”