‘Little People, Big World’: Amy & Matthew Roloff Open Up About Dating Other People

It just one big happy family!

Amy, Matthew and Zach Roloff stopped by Access Live to open up about their hit TLC show “Little People, Big World,” and how things have changed since Amy and Matthew got divorced.

The former couple, who called it quits back in 2015, got super candid about still being in each other’s lives.

“I think we do our best, do we do it perfectly? No. But we still want to remain respectful,” Amy told Access Live.

Adding, “We still bicker, you know, things like that … but I think for the most part, we did have a long life together and why hate each other?”

Even though the pair’s nearly 30-year marriage didn’t work out, Amy and Matthew still support each other’s new journey to finding love.

“After divorce, production was like you got to date, date, and I’m like, ‘wait a minute … I need to breathe; I need to be by myself for a moment’ … so I just pulled a single’s event together and he (her new beau Chris) just happened to be there,” Amy recalled to Access Live.

Meanwhile, Matthew also confessed that he found new love pretty fast.

Even though the duo are no longer a couple, their son Zach said they still have a lot of “respect” towards one another.