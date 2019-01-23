Leave it to Amy Schumer to find the humor in all situations!

In light of the recent popularity of new Netflix documentary, “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” the 37-year-old comedian took to Instagram to crack a joke about the disastrous music festival.

As most Netflix binge-watchers know by now, the Fyre Festival, hosted by Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, was the ultimate music festival gone-wrong that took place on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma in 2017.

Promoted by high-profile influencers including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, the weekend was a total flop after the event experienced issues with security, food, and guest accommodations that resulted in multiple lawsuits.

The pregnant “Snatched” actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo from the failed event that she joked was the site of her baby shower!

“My baby shower was LIT,” she said. “Thanks girls.”

Fellow comedian and friend Chelsea Handler got in on the joke commenting, “What a beautiful celebration of life.”

As fun as that sounds…we are going to assume the shower will take place at an alternate location!