Amy Schumer Hilariously Shares The Joys Of Motherhood With Breast Pump Photo

It’s #Schumerpump Rules!

Amy Schumer continues to share all about her postpartum life on social media. On Saturday, the “Trainwreck” star shared a pic on Instagram pumping breastmilk for her newborn son, Gene Attell.

“Guys what are we doing tonight?” the comedienne captioned her pic, sporting a strapless nursing top and staring straight-faced into the camera.

The new mom also hilariously hashtagged the pic, #schumerpump and gave a nod to “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder by tagging Stassi and #OOTD.

Stassi replied to the post, “An OOTD for the ages.”

The “I Feel Pretty” star has been keeping it real in her recent shares documenting her experiences with motherhood. On Mother’s Day, Amy posted a TMI pic of her scowling in the background on a toilet in a hospital bathroom and wrote, “Milf alert 1 o’clock.”

Amy gave birth to her baby boy the same day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie. Amy posted an announcement of the arrival of her newborn captioning, “Our royal baby was born.”

Like the Duchess of Sussex, Amy revealed her first child’s name on Wednesday with a sweet photo of the baby with her husband, Chris Fischer.

“Gene Attell Fischer and his dad Chris,” she wrote.

Throughout her pregnancy, Amy struggled with hyperemesis, a condition characterized by severe nausea and vomiting.

The “I Feel Pretty” star shared some of the not so pleasant moments on Instagram – basically reminding us that Meghan Markle DID, in fact, make pregnancy look way too easy.