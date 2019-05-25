Amy Schumer & Husband Chris Fischer Get Soaked While Giving Newborn Son Gene His ‘First Bath’

Amy Schumer got a little wet and wild!

The 37-year-old actress documented an adorable milestone for 2-week-old son Gene on Friday when she shared a sweet photo with husband Chris Fischer and their little one. “First bath, no problem,” she captioned the Instagram Story snap showing her cradling her baby boy.

While the infant looked warm and cozy wrapped up in his mama’s arms, his parents were visibly soaked from the bath time fun!

The “Trainwreck” star has kept it totally real on social media, sharing updates throughout her pregnancy and first weeks of motherhood with humor and unfiltered honesty.

On Mother’s Day, Amy posted a candid pic from the hospital as she sat on the toilet while her sister-in-law was holding the baby. “Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she joked.

Milf alert 1 o’clock

The comedienne even laughed off the criticism she received from other moms for returning to work and performing a stand-up set “too soon” after Gene’s birth.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she wrote alongside a photo of her pumping in her underwear.

