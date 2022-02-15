Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Tapped to Host 2022 Oscars

The Oscars has its hosts!

The 94th Academy Awards leading ladies will be Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

“We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while,” said Amy, Regina and Wanda said in a statement.

The Academy confirmed the news on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday morning.

The trio will make history when they take the stage on Oscars Sunday, marking the first time three women have ever held the position together for the ceremony.

“I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies,” Amy quipped on “GMA.”

According to “GMA,” this is the first time in 35 years the Oscars has tapped three stars to run the night. In 1987 Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan held the title.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” show producer, Will Packer said. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

It’s been three years since the award show had a host and officials are expecting it to be a night full of laughs.

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Regina, Amy and Wanda are comedy powerhouses who will make history as the first female trio to host the biggest night in entertainment, and we’re thrilled to have them at the helm to deliver an incredible show full of unforgettable moments and laughter.”

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.