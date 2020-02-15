Amy Schumer Shares IVF Update And Thanks Fans For Sharing Their ‘Hopeful Stories’

Amy Schumer is getting candid.

The “Trainwreck” star took to Instagram to give fans an update on her experience with IVF.

“Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?” she wrote.

The 38-year-old also thanked fans for sharing their own IVF stories with her.

“Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down. So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling,” she continued. “I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you.”

The comedian, who shares 9-month-old son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer, also shared how grateful she is for her little on.

“Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process,” she said.

Many celebs flooded the comments to share their support.

“Love you, babe” Chelsea Handler wrote.

“U r amazing. Thanks for sharing this and congratulations,” Julianne Moore said.

“Yeah girl!! That’s a lot of eggs!!” Lindsey Vonn commented with two arm flex emojis.

— Stephanie Swaim