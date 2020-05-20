Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Waits ‘Til 5 O’Clock To Drink During Quarantine

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere!

Jennifer Lawrence shared her current drinking schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic during an appearance on BFF Amy Schumer’s new series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” on Food Network, US Weekly reports. When it comes to wine, the Oscar winner revealed that she prefers Sauvignon Blanc, joking, “I mean, [that’s] if I’m drinking white, which I think is mainly for sluts.”

The “Hunger Games” star also confessed that she has been refraining from quarantine drinking until the evening rolls around, according to the report. “I’m trying to wait until 6,” JLaw revealed. “So, I have, like, a preemptive beer at 5.” Amy replied by praising her pal’s restraint and called the move “very classy.”

Jennifer has maintained a low profile since tying the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019. According to US Weekly, the couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony held in Rhode Island. Celebrity guests included Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen and Sienna Miller.