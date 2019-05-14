An ‘Arthur’ Character Had A Gay Wedding & Twitter Was Here For It

The 22nd season premiere of the PBS animated series “Arthur” was (finally!) inclusive and Twitter was here for it!

In the episode, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” Arthur’s third grade teacher marries another male character and it totally gave us the feels.

At first, Arthur and his pals don’t know who Mr. Ratburn is engaged to. The mystery is finally revealed when the students attend the wedding and see their teacher walking down the aisle with his soon-to-be husband.

“Mr. Ratburn is married. I still can’t believe it,” Arthur says.

“Yep, it’s a brand-new world,” says Francine.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to show their love for the touching moment.

The marriage definitely came as a shock, but many fans who grew up watching the show were surprised that the children’s series is still on the air!

A Twitter user summed it up perfectly in their post, “genuinely didn’t know Arthur still made new episodes but we stan Mr. Ratburn.”

