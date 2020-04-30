Anderson Cooper Is A Dad: Meet His Baby Boy Wyatt Cooper

Anderson Cooper dropped some big news on Instagram on Thursday – he’s a dad! Anderson announced the sweet baby news alongside several photo of his 3-day-old baby boy, Wyatt Cooper.

I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy,” Anderson captioned the post.

The CNN host, 52, who has been a proud member of the LGBTQ community opened up about how he never imagined that fatherhood would be in his future.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” Anderson continued. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Anderson, who is the son of Gloria Vanderbilt and Wyatt Emory Cooper, also shared that he wished his family was there to experience this baby joy.

“I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”

This is Anderson’s first child and his friends were quick to congratulate him on the baby news. Busy Phillips, Wolf Blitzer, Jwan Yosef, Leslie Jordan, Don Lemon and many more flooded the comments on his post with their well-wishes.

Busy wrote, “this is so beautiful!❤️Welcome to the world Wyatt Cooper! Congratulations❤️”

Congratulations, Anderson!