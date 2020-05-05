Anderson Cooper Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Benjamin Maisani Is Co-Parent To Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper’s family keeps on growing! The CNN anchor revealed that his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani will co-parent his new son Wyatt, although the two are not back together romantically.

The proud dad joined “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday night where he gushed over his family. The 52-year-old revealed that not only will Benjamin be a permanent figure in baby Wyatt’s life, but he was actually with Anderson in the delivery room when their son was born.

“To be in a delivery room with this amazing surrogate and her husband and my former partner Benjamin who’s going to be a co-parent to Wyatt even though we’re not together anymore. He’s my family, and I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well,” Anderson told Stephen via video chat. “And so to be there and to see a new human being come into existence, which I had never seen in person before, it was just extraordinary.”

The news comes after many speculated that Anderson and Benjamin had reunited after Wyatt’s birth on April 27.

Anderson and Benjamin went public with their relationship in 2015, but had reportedly been dating for years beforehand. The two split amicably in 2018.

“Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago,” the news anchor told Access in March 2018. “We are still family to each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Anderson shared that another important man in his life has been helping out with the baby—longtime pal Andy Cohen!

“He’s actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from Andy Cohen’s son. “A) I’m inherently cheap, I like a good value… first of all, it’s a pandemic. I was planning on going shopping, which I hate to do and then online shopping, how do you do that for baby clothes? Do you go to BuyBuyBaby or Amazon? I don’t know. It just seemed weird. So yeah, he just gave me all the clothes. I wanted my son to be like a Depression-Era child who grows up wearing hand-me-down clothes.”

But that’s not the only way Andy is helping his new dad friend. The “Watch What Happens Live” host recently revealed on his SiriusXM “Radio Andy” show that his former nanny is now helping Anderson.

“I’ve been talking about my nanny [saying] she’s leaving, that she’s gonna go help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it I got a bunch of DMs from eagle-eared “Radio Andy” listeners saying, ‘Wait … is that where your nanny went?’ The answer is yes, that is where my nanny went,” he explained.

Adding, “We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn’t expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course. So we had to really handle this hand-off from one home to the next very carefully, but we did and she is now with Anderson and I know she’s gonna get Wyatt on a great sleep schedule just like she got Ben.”

Andy welcomed his own son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, via surrogate in February 2019.

Congratulations to the new dads!