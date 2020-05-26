Andrea Bocelli Recovers From COVID-19, Now Donating Plasma

Andrea Bocelli is in good health following his battle with coronavirus.

The Italian singer-songwriter, 61, opened up about his recent diagnosis with COVID-19 when he spoke to journalists outside a hospital in Pisa, Italy, according to an interview translated from media outlet La Stampa. “I had coronavirus,” he said. “Me and my family were all infected. The pandemic seemed like a bad dream to me.”

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus View Gallery

Bocelli discovered that he was infected on March 10 after his test came back positive, though he admitted that his symptoms were not extreme, and he only suffered a fever. His wife and two children also had the virus, but they’re all OK now.

The Grammy nominee was at the hospital so he and his wife could donate plasma for research on a treatment for COVID-19 patients. The news of Bocelli’s health comes one day after his remote Memorial Day performance of “Ave Maria” on the piano for the “Today” show.

— Gabi Duncan