Andrew Garfield Is Ultimate Zendaya Stan As He Cheers On Her Critics Choice Awards Win

Andrew Garfield is HERE for Zendaya!

On Sunday night at the Critics Choice Awards, Zendaya was announced as the winner for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “Euphoria,” and while she wasn’t on deck to actually accept the award in real-life, she did get some important fan support from Andrew.

Elle Fanning and Daisy Edgar-Jones accepted the award on Zendaya’s behalf and as the camera panned to the audience, Andrew could be seen mouthing “Yes, Zendaya! Well done, well done Zendaya.”



He gave her a two thumbs up and a nice round of applause.

In a recent joint interview with Zendaya for Variety, Andrew had raved about Zendaya’s performance on “Euphoria.”

“I haven’t said it to you yet, and I’ve been saving it. Having seen Season 2 of your show “Euphoria” with our friend Sam Levinson — the brilliant creator, showrunner, director extraordinaire — I do want to make you very uncomfortable and say that it is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory. How?,” he applauded. “Makes me want to cry. I didn’t feel like there was any acting. It felt like you were living through something in such an authentic way.”

The duo have been fast friends they starred together in the multiverse of last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which Zendaya plays MJ opposite a set of Peter Parkers including Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

