Emma Stone Reveals She Tries Out For ‘Jeopardy!’ Every Year: ‘I Haven’t Gotten On’

What is Emma Stone’s “Jeopardy!” dream?

The Oscar winner, 35, may be one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, but one coveted role has eluded her for years – and it doesn’t involve getting into character.

Emma revealed recently that she applies to be on “Jeopardy!” every year and has yet to land a spot on the iconic quiz show. And yes, she will only settle for the real deal.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ I really wanna earn my stripes,” the actress said on the Jan. 11 episode of Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.

Emma explained that she’s such a superfan of the show that even takes notes while watching every night, but despite her continued effort she has yet to get a callback.

“I would like to go on real ‘Jeopardy! But you have to take the test and you can only take it once a year with your e-mail address. So, every June, I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did. They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next 9 to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what? I haven’t gotten on the show,” she continued.

The “Poor Things” star may have yet to achieve her “Jeopardy!” goal but 2024 has already gotten off to a great start for the A-lister. Earlier this month, she took home a Golden Globe for her work in the acclaimed film, cementing her as a frontrunner for the Academy Award. In addition to a likely Best Actress nod, she’s also up for possible Best Picture honors as a producer on “Poor Things.”